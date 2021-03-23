Crypto.com Launches NFT Platform With Content From Snoop Dogg, Lionel Ritchie and More

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com will launch a non-fungible token (NFT) platform on March 26 featuring content from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Lionel Ritchie and Boy George.

The Hong Kong-based exchange announced the launch Tuesday, claiming it will be the “world’s largest and most user-friendly NFT platform.”

The platform will be invite-only and will feature collaborations between mainstream and digital artists.

Boy George’s, for example, will mix his music with animated and still versions of his artwork.

Crypto.com partner the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team will be marking its return to F1 after 60 years with a collection of NFTs on the site.

Other sports team and leagues will be announced in the coming weeks.

The venture is being led by Crypto.com’s new global head of NFTs, music industry veteran Joe Conyers III.

