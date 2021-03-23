Cryptocurrencies

Crypto.com Launches NFT Platform With Content From Snoop Dogg, Lionel Ritchie and More

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published
Snoop Dogg

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com will launch a non-fungible token (NFT) platform on March 26 featuring content from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Lionel Ritchie and Boy George.

  • The Hong Kong-based exchange announced the launch Tuesday, claiming it will be the “world’s largest and most user-friendly NFT platform.”
  • The platform will be invite-only and will feature collaborations between mainstream and digital artists.
  • Boy George’s, for example, will mix his music with animated and still versions of his artwork.
  • Crypto.com partner the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team will be marking its return to F1 after 60 years with a collection of NFTs on the site.
  • Other sports team and leagues will be announced in the coming weeks.
  • The venture is being led by Crypto.com’s new global head of NFTs, music industry veteran Joe Conyers III.

See also: NFT Marketplace OpenSea Raises $23M, Led by Andreessen Horowitz

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular