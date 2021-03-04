Cryptocurrencies

Crypto.com Launches $200M Fund for Crypto Startups

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published
Hong Kong (Bady Abbas/Unsplash)

Crypto.com is launching a $200 million fund dedicated to investing in crypto startups, CoinDesk can exclusively reveal.

  • To lead the effort, the Hong Kong-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange announced the launch of a new venture arm, Crypto.com Capital, on Thursday.
  • The firm has earmarked $200 million for the venture arm to invest in crypto startups and projects at seed and Series A stages.
  • Crypto.com Capital will lead funding rounds with investments of between $100,000 and $3 million at seed stage and between $3 million and $10 million at Series A.
  • According to Bobby Bao, Crypto.com co-founder and the new arm’s chief, startups will rely on Crypto.com Capital to “move fast and provide both capital and access to a global user base.”
  • Crypto exchanges having venture arms is far from unusual. Coinbase, Binance and Blockchain.com have all had investment wings for years.

See also: Crypto.com to Burn 70B CRO Tokens Ahead of Full Blockchain Launch Next Month

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular