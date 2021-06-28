Crypto.com Joins With Circle to Enable USD Deposits for USDC

Crypto.com is introducing a way for clients to use fiat currency to buy crypto on its platform in partnership with Circle, the developer of the USDC stablecoin.

Users will be able to wire transfer their funds to Circle and receive USDC at a 1:1 conversion rate in their Crypto.com app.

The facility, which will be available in 30 countries, is the only way for clients to use fiat to buy crypto on the exchange.

The process will take around three business days to complete, an announcement Monday said.

The partnership is designed to address some of the barriers to transferring fiat into and out of crypto platforms.

The ability to withdraw USDC and receive cash back in bank accounts will be available in the future.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.