Crypto.com Is a Good Way to Gain Exposure in a Bear Market

Crypto.com Coin (CCC:CRO-USD) has dropped a lot recently. But it seems that it is recovering more quickly than most other coins on the market. The price of cryptocurrencies falls dramatically in just two weeks. Crypto-USD, which skyrocketed during the late October/early November rally, will continue to struggle.

Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and unregulated but increasing in popularity as a means of payment. There are many ways to prepare for the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

But jumping to conclusions without understanding how your finances work is unwise and can lead to disaster. The main issue is that you have many different rates and a savings account, and it’s important not to panic. The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely increase interest rates this year as inflation remains stubbornly high.

Crypto.com is entering the crypto-related financial services industry with a bang. The introduction of this company — which could help send its native token to much higher prices — will only fuel the recent exponential growth of this industry. However, a slowdown in the economy and a shift towards other investments like bonds has slowed down the growth of Crypto.com Coin.

Crypto.com Coin Trading and Investing Ecosystem

Crypto.com is a prominent cryptocurrency exchange that supports many different currencies and blockchain-related products for purchase. Despite the higher pricing, their trading fees are relatively low and make it easier to conduct transactions.

It was founded in 2016 and offered more than 150 different cryptocurrencies to over 10 million customers. It serves users in 90 countries with various financial products related to cryptocurrencies.

Crypto.com is a popular place for beginners and advanced users alike due to its expansive list of features, including low pricing, a good variety of currencies, and many additional services. For a platform that’s great for active traders and those who want to use cryptocurrency as currency, Crypto.com is the place to be.

Crypto.com and Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) are two of the most popular crypto exchanges in the U.S. Crypto.com feature a better list of trading assets and lower fees than Coinbase. But they do not offer as many services. Compared to Coinbase, Crypto.com’s trading interface is not as easy to navigate.

It also doesn’t provide the beginner-friendly trading experience that Coinbase does. But if you need something more advanced or personal, Crypto.com could be a better option for your crypto wallet needs. There isn’t a definitive answer to this one.

The two most popular cryptocurrency exchanges are known for their benefits and shortcomings. It depends on your goals and experience levels. But you may want to consider opening up accounts with both companies.

SuperBowl Commercial Puts the Icing on the Cake

Crypto.com has made several strong moves lately to gain publicity, and the latest one is signing a deal with Staples Center to become the official sponsor for 20 years. It will run its first Super Bowl commercial in February as it seeks to become a household name.

It is also sponsoring one of L.A.’s premier women’s soccer teams, Angel City Football Club. And it had celebrity Matt Damon star in a commercial released back in October.

Some of the partner brands appearing in the Super Bowl ads slot on Feb. 13 include shopping rewards platform Rakuten Rewards, sports betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), multinational agribusiness Avocados From Mexico, and software company Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Marketing is an important aspect of your company’s everyday life. While it’s hard to measure, the company has done well with promotions that have included Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONK), the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and professional basketball.

Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, says they’re aiming to become a consumer brand like Nike and Apple in three to five years.

Gain Limited Exposure to the Crypto Space

The crypto markets have been in a bear market for the past few weeks. This month, the markets have reached unprecedented lows.

It is difficult for many crypto enthusiasts as they are forced to sell their coins at a loss and watch their portfolios shrink. This has been caused by factors including lack of institutional support, turmoil in China, and lack of regulation in the U.S. market.

Understandably, there is trepidation investing in the space at the moment. Therefore, perhaps the best way to address your concerns is to invest in exchange rather than one coin.

