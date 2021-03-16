Crypto.com Appoints Music Industry Veteran to Lead New NFT Marketplace
Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com is developing a non-fungible token (NFT) platform and has appointed music industry veteran Joe Conyers III to lead the project.
- The exchange announced Tuesday that the invite-only platform will feature “the world’s top artists, athletes and sports leagues.”
- Conyers, now executive vice president of the NFT product, has over a decade of experience in the music industry, most recently serving as chief strategy officer at Downtown Music Holdings.
- In his time at Downtown, he co-founded songwriter royalty collection service Songtrust.
- Crypto.com aims to grow its user base from 10 million to 100 million over the next two years, and said the NFT marketplace would be integral to this, given the sector’s recent boom.
- “There is no doubt that the NFT market will be a major growth driver,” said Kris Marszalek, Crypto.com CEO.
