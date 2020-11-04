Crypto.com: We Got the Highest Ratings on Privacy, Security Based on US Standards

Cryptocurrency exchange and finance platform Crypto.com, said Wednesday a third-party auditor has given it high ratings on privacy and security, based on a set of standards developed by a unit of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

According to Crypto.com, auditor SGS performed the assessment and found the platform has the highest rating, “Adaptive (Tier 4).”

The privacy and security frameworks used to assess Crypto.com’s measures have been developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an agency of the Department of Commerce.

The Hong Kong-based platform added it recently surpassed 5 million users.

