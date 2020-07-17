Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Wallet Provider Sylo Targets Growing India Market Through Exchange Partnership

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
(Danshutter/Shutterstock)

Digital wallet provider Sylo has teamed up with India-based exchange Bitbns aiming to serve the nationâs revitalized cryptocurrency market.

  • Ever since Indiaâs Supreme CourtÂ overturnedÂ central bank restrictionsÂ forÂ crypto exchangesÂ back in March, interest from traders and investors around digital assets in India has soared.
  • Now Sylo and Bitbns hope to capitalize on the growing demand by easing the process of buying and storing crypto assets for Indiaâs residents through the Sylo Smart Wallet.
  • According to New Zealand-based Sylo, sign-ups to the wallet app from India saw a 500% increase in the second quarter of this year, with local users making up 30% of the walletâs 250,000 users.
  • In the face of recent restrictions placed on social media platforms like WeChat and TikTok, Bitbns CEO Gaurav Dahake says India has been presented an opportunity to offer a âWeChat of sortsâ platform, without compromising on privacy.
  • Syloâs wallet app (available on iOS and Android) is able to store, send an spend cryptocurrencies via a decentralized browser based on Ethereum.
  • It also allows messaging and video and audio calls.
  • The partners further said the app can offer a solution for Indiaâs unbanked, with just a phone number or email address needed to sign up.
  • Syloâs app is a key part of a project enabling users to buy Coke with bitcoin at 2,000 vending machines in Australia and New Zealand.
  • Bitbns is based in Banglore, Karnataka.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

