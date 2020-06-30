Crypto VC Chiefs Talk COVID-19 Recovery, Bitcoin Upside at Real Vision Conference
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead and 10T Holdings cofounder Dan Tapiero traded conflicting views of the economic recovery at the Real Vision virtual crypto summit Tuesday.
- The crypto space investment chiefs, both âdie-hard macro guys,â disagreed on where COVID-19 is leading the economy, with Morehead projecting a âlingeringâ recession and Tapiero saying he hasnât been this bullish since 2012.
- They both agreed, however, that this environment will be good for bitcoin.
- Central bankersâ unrelenting money printing may well boost fixed quantity assets, said Morehead. âIt just seems inevitable that the global macro tsunami of paper money is gonna float a lot of boats,â he said.Â
- Both said Paul Tudor Jonesâ recent bitcoin advocacy signaled a strong investment opportunity to the markets. Even so, Tapiero said the legendary macro trader still has a ways to go before he grasps bitcoinâs systemic value.
- âWeâve just got to wait until more people adopt [bitcoin] and the network effect increases, and weâre at a good spot to take advantage,â said Tapiero.
