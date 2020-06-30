Cryptocurrencies

Crypto VC Chiefs Talk COVID-19 Recovery, Bitcoin Upside at Real Vision Conference

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
The unrelenting brrrr of central bank money printers can only be good for bitcoin, said Dan Morehead. (Syda Productions/Shutterstock)

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead and 10T Holdings cofounder Dan Tapiero traded conflicting views of the economic recovery at the Real Vision virtual crypto summit Tuesday.

  • The crypto space investment chiefs, both âdie-hard macro guys,â disagreed on where COVID-19 is leading the economy, with Morehead projecting a âlingeringâ recession and Tapiero saying he hasnât been this bullish since 2012.
  • They both agreed, however, that this environment will be good for bitcoin.
  • Central bankersâ unrelenting money printing may well boost fixed quantity assets, said Morehead. âIt just seems inevitable that the global macro tsunami of paper money is gonna float a lot of boats,â he said.Â 
  • Both said Paul Tudor Jonesâ recent bitcoin advocacy signaled a strong investment opportunity to the markets. Even so, Tapiero said the legendary macro trader still has a ways to go before he grasps bitcoinâs systemic value.
  • âWeâve just got to wait until more people adopt [bitcoin] and the network effect increases, and weâre at a good spot to take advantage,â said Tapiero.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

