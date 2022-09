Crypto trading firm Wintermute hit by $160 million hack - CEO

By Tom Wilson

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hackers have stolen digital assets worth around $160 million from cryptocurrency trading firm Wintermute, its CEO tweeted on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit a sector long plagued by cybercrime.

The theft targeted the decentralised finance operations of London-based Wintermute, Evgeny Gaevoy said in a tweet. The firm, which provides liquidity across major crypto exchanges and trading platforms, remains solvent after the hack, he added.

Gaevoy said "there will be a disruption in our services today and potentially for next few days," adding that some 90 assets were hacked. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"If you are a lender to Wintermute, again, we are solvent, but if you feel safer to recall the loan, we can absolutely do that," Gaevoy said.

Wintermute calls itself "one of the largest players" in global crypto markets. It says it manages "hundreds of millions" in assets and trades more than $5 billion a day.

