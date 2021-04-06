Crypto Trading App Atani Raises $6.25M

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency startup Atani has completed a $6.25 million seed funding round, the company announced Tuesday.

  • The Madrid-based startup is a non-custodial platform offering trading and portfolio monitoring on 22 different exchanges, including Coinbase Pro, Binance and Bitstamp.
  • The platform also provides a tax-reporting tool, which generates an automatic report valid in over 30 countries.
  • The funding round was led by early Flywire investor JME Ventures and included participation from Conexo Ventures, Encomenda Smart Capital and Lanai Partners.
  • The funding will be used to build out additional features for advanced users such as API trading.
  • Atani’s total funding now sits at $7 million following $750,000 pre-seed funding in May 2019.

