Crypto Trading App Atani Raises $6.25M
Cryptocurrency startup Atani has completed a $6.25 million seed funding round, the company announced Tuesday.
- The Madrid-based startup is a non-custodial platform offering trading and portfolio monitoring on 22 different exchanges, including Coinbase Pro, Binance and Bitstamp.
- The platform also provides a tax-reporting tool, which generates an automatic report valid in over 30 countries.
- The funding round was led by early Flywire investor JME Ventures and included participation from Conexo Ventures, Encomenda Smart Capital and Lanai Partners.
- The funding will be used to build out additional features for advanced users such as API trading.
- Atani’s total funding now sits at $7 million following $750,000 pre-seed funding in May 2019.
Related Stories
- Google’s Win for Open Source
- Oil and Gas Miner Teams Up With Canadian Tech Firm for Green Bitcoin Mining
- Bitcoin News Roundup for April 6, 2021
- The Real Trouble With Cross-Border Payments
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.