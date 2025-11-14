A Crypto That Surged This Past Week? Yup, Uniswap Rocketed 20% Higher. Here's Why.

Key Points

Unlike most digital assets that have been hammered by an increasingly bearish macro environment, Uniswap is bucking the trend.

Much of this move has to do with two key network upgrades that investors are getting excited about, for good reason.

Let's dive into what Uniswap announced, and why these announcements are so important for the long-term bull thesis behind this token.

Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) is one of the few top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization that saw a meaningful increase over the course of the past week. In fact, among this group, Uniswap was the best-performing token, surging 21.2% over the past seven days, as of 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday.

This move does appear to be driven by a couple key platform developments for the world's largest decentralized trading network currently running on blockchain technology. For on-chain traders, Uniswap remains the option of choice for most individuals, and given the project's network effects and entrenched user base, I'd say this dominant lead is likely to remain in place for quite some time. I'd also say that Uniswap's two recent developments that have come to light this week are certainly worth understanding.

So, let's dive into what changes the Uniswap developer team have made over the past week, and why this particular token is surging as a result.

Key developments stoking significant investor interest in Uniswap

This week, Uniswap announced two major changes to how its network operates investors are clearly viewing as net positives for those with a long-term investing horizon.

The first key announcement surrounds a move toward what the team is calling "continuous clearing auctions." This move is aimed at creating what Uniswap is calling a permissionless token-auction protocol, which will address how early token markets form on-chain, and how value is ultimately captured in the DeFi space. Many investors have called for such changes, which are expected to positively contribute to Uniswap's transparency and stability over time-key factors, which bulls continue to rely on as part of the investing thesis around this token.

Lastly, a new proposal put forward by investors code-named "UNIficiation" is set to push Uniswap to utilize some of the funds it's raised via protocol fees over the years to essentially buy back UNIW tokens. This move should improve the tokenomics of Uniswap's native token, and increase its attractiveness for long-term investors.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uniswap Protocol Token.

