News & Insights

Stocks
coin

Crypto Stocks Surge After Trump's Pro-Bitcoin Endorsement

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters - stock.adobe.com

July 29, 2024 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver Quantitative

Shares of U.S.-listed cryptocurrency companies surged after former President Donald Trump expressed support for bitcoin and promised friendlier regulations if re-elected. Major players like Coinbase (COIN), Bitfarms, Riot Platforms (RIOT), and CleanSpark (CLSK) saw significant stock gains, reflecting investor optimism about potential regulatory shifts under a Trump administration.


Trump's speech emphasized his stance as a pro-bitcoin candidate, proposing a national "stockpile" of bitcoin and suggesting all remaining bitcoins should be mined in the U.S. This comes amid growing mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, bolstered by institutional investment and the approval of bitcoin and ether ETFs.


Market Overview:


  • Crypto stocks rise on Trump's pro-bitcoin speech.

  • Coinbase, Bitfarms, Riot Platforms, and CleanSpark see gains.

  • Trump signals potential regulatory changes favorable to crypto.


Key Points:

  • Trump promises regulatory reforms, including firing SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

  • Institutional backing and ETF approvals boost mainstream crypto adoption.

  • Gensler remains cautious about the volatility of cryptocurrencies.


Looking Ahead:

  • Potential regulatory changes could impact crypto market dynamics.

  • Investors anticipate a possible bull run in the crypto sector.

  • Political developments to play a key role in market outlook.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets -> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data -> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets -> More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
RIOT
CLSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.