Crypto Stocks Surge After Trump’s Election Win

November 07, 2024 — 10:04 am EST

Crypto stocks have soared on Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential election victory, rallying amid optimism that the pro-crypto former president will shape a more favorable regulatory landscape. Trump’s win not only had Wall Street excited but sparked a powerful surge in crypto-linked stocks as investors anticipate Republican-led reforms to benefit the sector.

Coinbase Leads Gains in Crypto Rally

Coinbase Global (COIN), a significant contributor in this election cycle, led the charge, closing up a remarkable 31.1% at $254.31. According to Google Finance, that boost puts the exchange’s year-to-date increase at an impressive 62.1%. Robinhood Markets (HOOD) also saw a big day, jumping 19.6%, with other Bitcoin-linked companies like MARA Holdings (MARA), MicroStrategy (MSTR), and U.S. miners Riot Platforms (RIOT) and CleanSpark (CLSK) not far behind. “Optimism is high that a Republican Congress will ease crypto regulations,” according to sources close to the industry.

Trump Promises a Bitcoin Stockpile

bitcoin-reserve-and-fire-sec-chair">Trump’s campaign echoed a clear pro-crypto stance, even pledging a U.S. Bitcoin reserve. With the Associated Press confirming his lead in key swing states, optimism grew, signaling what AP calls a “strong Republican majority” across Congress. The Republican-dominated Senate is now likely to push forward the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21) — a bill granting more regulatory power to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission — which stalled in a previous session.

Bitcoin’s Record Price Fuels Market Frenzy

Adding fuel, Bitcoin hit a record-breaking $76,509 on Coinbase just before the New York Stock Exchange closed. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $74,883.84.

