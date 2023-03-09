US Markets
Crypto stocks slide after Silvergate decides to shut down

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 09, 2023 — 06:51 am EST

Written by Medha Singh for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - Shares of crypto-focused companies fell on Thursday in premarket trading after Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N disclosed plans to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate, as the aftermath of FTX's implosion last year reverberates through the industry.

The crypto lender's shares slumped 45% to $2.86, a day after hitting a record low and losing 64% since the company flagged a going concern risk on March 1. Shares of Signature Bank SBNY.O, which uses blockchain technology, fell 9%.

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global COIN.O, which severed ties with the bank last week, dropped 3%. Miners Riot Blockchain RIOT.O and Marathon Digital MARA.O slid 3.5% and 4%, respectively.

BitcoinBTC=BTSP steadied near at $21,647, its lowest since mid-February, with analysts and investors saying the market impact of the news was limited as it had been widely expected.

Silvergate's announcement also adds to a list of high-profile collapses of crypto market players since last year.

With Silvergate shares down 95% over the past 12 months, and 72% so far this year, shorting has been a profitable trade for bearish investors.

Nearly 85% of the company's free float is under short position with short sellers making $241 million in year-to-date mark-to-market profits, an 81.9% increase on an average short interest of $294 million, analytics firm S3 Partners said on Monday.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0592; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

