Crypto stocks fall after Binance halts bitcoin withdrawals for hours

May 8 (Reuters) - Shares of crypto currency- and blockchain-related companies fell in premarket trading on Monday after Binance halted its bitcoin withdrawals for several hours due to heavy volumes and rising processing fees.

The halts pushed bitcoin BTC=BTSP, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, down 2% to a one-week low of $27,900.

Crypto exchange Coinbase Inc COIN.O fell 4%, while blockchain-farm operator Bitfarms Ltd BITF.O dropped 4.3%. Crypto miners including Riot Platforms RIOT.O, Marathon Digital MARA.O and Hut 8 Mining HUT.TOdeclined between 4.6% and 7.2%, tracking lower bitcoin prices.

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, shut bitcoin withdrawals for an hour late on Sunday and for about three hours on Monday, saying there was a glut of pending transactions because it hadn't offered so-called miners a high enough reward to log the trades on the blockchain.

The company said its set fees did not anticipate the recent surge in bitcoin-network gas fees - the payments made to crypto miners whose computing power processes transactions on the blockchain.

"To prevent a similar recurrence ... our fees have been adjusted," Binance had said.

In March, the company suspended deposits and withdrawals citing tech issues.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.