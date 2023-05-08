News & Insights

US Markets
COIN

Crypto stocks fall after Binance halts bitcoin withdrawals for hours

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

May 08, 2023 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

May 8 (Reuters) - Shares of crypto currency- and blockchain-related companies fell in premarket trading on Monday after Binance halted its bitcoin withdrawals for several hours due to heavy volumes and rising processing fees.

The halts pushed bitcoin BTC=BTSP, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, down 2% to a one-week low of $27,900.

Crypto exchange Coinbase Inc COIN.O fell 4%, while blockchain-farm operator Bitfarms Ltd BITF.O dropped 4.3%. Crypto miners including Riot Platforms RIOT.O, Marathon Digital MARA.O and Hut 8 Mining HUT.TOdeclined between 4.6% and 7.2%, tracking lower bitcoin prices.

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, shut bitcoin withdrawals for an hour late on Sunday and for about three hours on Monday, saying there was a glut of pending transactions because it hadn't offered so-called miners a high enough reward to log the trades on the blockchain.

The company said its set fees did not anticipate the recent surge in bitcoin-network gas fees - the payments made to crypto miners whose computing power processes transactions on the blockchain.

"To prevent a similar recurrence ... our fees have been adjusted," Binance had said.

In March, the company suspended deposits and withdrawals citing tech issues.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
BITF
RIOT
MARA
HUT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.