Crypto site Wormhole tells users "all funds are safe" after $320 mln hack

Decentralised finance site Wormhole said on its Telegram channel that "all funds are safe" after it was rocked by a $320 million hack, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency heist on record. [nL4N2UE1GG]

It did not give further details or respond to Reuters requests for comment.

