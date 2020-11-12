Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Recovery Lawyer David Silver Joins Coinfirm’s US Board

Contributor
Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Published

David Silver, a securities fraud and investment loss attorney known for pursuing lawsuits against cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States, has joined Coinfirm, the blockchain analytics and anti-money laundering platform company. 

The London-based Coinfirm announced Silver’s appointment to its board of directors in the U.S. on Thursday, saying the co-founder of the Silver Miller law firm will help defrauded investors recover their wrongfully taken cryptocurrencies. 

  • According to the announcement, Silver’s interaction with crypto litigation started in 2014 when his law firm filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange Project Investors, Inc. d/b/a Cryptsy. He has since been involved in numerous litigations and arbitrations with platforms including Coinbase, Kraken and Xapo among others. 
  • In a 2018 op-ed for CoinDesk, Silver said he enjoys filing lawsuits against exchanges because of his love for digital assets such as bitcoin.
  • “I’ve been crazy about [crypto] for longer than you’ve known [about it]. And I’ll keep poking [it] with a stick. That’s how I show my love,” said Silver in the op-ed, paraphrasing a quote from the fictional character Amy Gardner on the TV show “The West Wing.” 

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: The future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model

    BlockFi CEO Zac Prince joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model.

    1 day ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular