Crypto Recovery Lawyer David Silver Joins Coinfirm’s US Board

David Silver, a securities fraud and investment loss attorney known for pursuing lawsuits against cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States, has joined Coinfirm, the blockchain analytics and anti-money laundering platform company.

The London-based Coinfirm announced Silver’s appointment to its board of directors in the U.S. on Thursday, saying the co-founder of the Silver Miller law firm will help defrauded investors recover their wrongfully taken cryptocurrencies.

According to the announcement, Silver’s interaction with crypto litigation started in 2014 when his law firm filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange Project Investors, Inc. d/b/a Cryptsy. He has since been involved in numerous litigations and arbitrations with platforms including Coinbase, Kraken and Xapo among others.

In a 2018 op-ed for CoinDesk, Silver said he enjoys filing lawsuits against exchanges because of his love for digital assets such as bitcoin.

“I’ve been crazy about [crypto] for longer than you’ve known [about it]. And I’ll keep poking [it] with a stick. That’s how I show my love,” said Silver in the op-ed, paraphrasing a quote from the fictional character Amy Gardner on the TV show “The West Wing.”

