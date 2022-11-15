Markets

Crypto readies itself for a post-FTX hose-down: podcast

November 15, 2022 — 08:12 am EST

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire exposed the vulnerabilities of a vast, unregulated world of digital finance. Rivals like Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire hope to prove there’s a safer side of crypto worth saving. He presents his case in this episode of The Exchange podcast.

Listen to the podcast

