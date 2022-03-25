Crypto Portfolio Managers Offer Tax Solutions

Crypto could be a stress inducer when it comes to managing their tax solutions. However, a variety of portfolio products help investors navigate their digital wallets, track crypto investments, and manage their tax solutions. These portfolio trackers can help investors navigate the nuanced complexities in capital gains taxes that are constantly evolving. CoinTracker, TokenTax, and CoinLedger are all great crypto portfolio managers. TakenTax really lets investors take advantage of tax loss harvesting to optimize their crypto portfolio.

Finsum: Cryptos wash rule differences should incentivize investors to take advantage of tax loss harvesting.

