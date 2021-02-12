Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Payments Provider BitPay Adds Apple Pay Support

Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
BitPay’s U.S. cardholders can now add their prepaid Mastercard to their Apple Pay wallets.

  • Apple Pay functionality will allow cardholders to use their mobile devices to make purchases in store and online using the crypto held in their BitPay wallet.
  • BitPay supports payment in PAX and BUSD.
  • The announcement by BitPay states that support for Google Pay and Samsung Pay will be added later this quarter.
  • Mastercard plans to allow merchants to receive in cryptocurrency directly on its network later this year, CoinDesk reported Thursday.
  • A new report by RBC released Monday suggested that Apple enter the crypto space providing a wallet for the 1.5 billion users of its devices.

