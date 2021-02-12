Crypto Payments Provider BitPay Adds Apple Pay Support

BitPay’s U.S. cardholders can now add their prepaid Mastercard to their Apple Pay wallets.

Apple Pay functionality will allow cardholders to use their mobile devices to make purchases in store and online using the crypto held in their BitPay wallet.

BitPay supports payment in PAX and BUSD.

The announcement by BitPay states that support for Google Pay and Samsung Pay will be added later this quarter.

Mastercard plans to allow merchants to receive in cryptocurrency directly on its network later this year, CoinDesk reported Thursday.

A new report by RBC released Monday suggested that Apple enter the crypto space providing a wallet for the 1.5 billion users of its devices.

