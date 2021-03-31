Crypto Options Giant Deribit Launches Bitcoin Volatility Index
Panama-based Deribit, the world’s largest crypto options exchange by trading volume and open interest, has launched a bitcoin volatility index called DVOL to help traders assess the market’s mood.
“DVOL uses the implied volatility smile of the relevant expiries to output one number that gives a gauge of the 30-day annualized implied volatility,” the exchange said Wednesday in an announcement.
Implied volatility refers to investors’ expectations for price turbulence over a specific time period.
Related: Ember Fund Raises $5.3M to Build Out Trading App
In traditional markets, implied volatility usually picks up during bear markets and subsides during bull runs. A volatility index on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index of large U.S. stocks is popularly known as the “fear gauge.”
Deribit refers to its bitcoin volatility index as an “action gauge.”
Also read: Ether-Bitcoin Implied Volatility Spread Points to a Macro-Driven Market
“Market participants need to be able to better understand as well as manage volatility,” Deribit CEO John Jansen said. “As the bitcoin options market has matured, the time is now to launch DVOL, enabling further market growth and hopefully soon welcoming a new suite of volatility traders on Deribit.”
Related: Chipotle Giving Away $100K in Bitcoin and $100K in Burritos: What You Need to Know
The exchange plans to roll out futures tied to the bitcoin volatility index soon. That would allow traders to effectively bet on their views regarding near-term market volatility.
Related Stories
- Have Fun Staying Rich: Goldman to Offer Bitcoin to Wealthy Clients, Completely Reversing Course
- Andreessen Horowitz Leads $4.4M Round in DeFi’s Element Finance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- Bitcoin Traders Brace for Record $6B in Options to Expire Friday
- What Is BitClout? The Social Media Experiment Sparking Controversy on Twitter
- R3 Corda Now Has a Bridge to Public Blockchains With Arrival of Ethereum-Based XDC
- NBA Top Shot, CryptoKitties Firm Dapper Labs Raising $250M+ at $2B Valuation: Report