Crypto News: SEC Chair Gensler Stays Quiet on the Likelihood of a BTC-Spot ETF Approval

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

BTC-spot ETFs are under review by the SEC, fueling market optimism of an SEC approval.

Coinbase and the US crypto markets will likely face more US Administration scrutiny.

The Middle East conflict and sentiment toward Fed interest rate hikes remain other considerations.

Coinbase, Hamas, and Illicit Activity

This week, Coinbase (COIN) issued a press release highlighting its approach to tackling illicit activity in the crypto space. Coinbase also called for clear US regulation, stating,

“By creating clear rules of the road, we keep crypto in the United States and other regulated jurisdictions, ensuring compliance with sanctions and anti-money laundering rules.”

The press release followed news of Israeli authorities ordering Binance to freeze over 100 Hamas-linked crypto accounts.

While Coinbase took a proactive step, crypto advocates raised concerns about links between crypto and Hamas.

A bipartisan letter to the Biden Administration, calling on the Administration to tackle crypto-financed terrorism, justified the concerns.

According to the letter,

“Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) raised millions of dollars via crypto, evading US sanctions to fund their operations. The lawmakers are asking the Biden administration to provide information about how it plans to prevent crypto-financed terrorism.”

The letter went on to say,

“Congress and this Administration must take strong action to thoroughly address crypto illicit finance risks before it can be used to finance another tragedy.”

Coinbase shares slid by 4.56% on Wednesday compared with a 1.62% loss for the Nasdaq Composite Index.

BTC-Spot ETFs: The Latest News

CEO of crypto asset management firm Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, predicted the approval of a BTC-spot ETF in 2023.

Novogratz shared his views on Squawk Box, saying,

“We think a Bitcoin ETF will be approved this year in 2023. All the indications of dealing seem to be heading in the right direction. There’s a tremendous amount of pressure to do something that is rational. The American public want this.”

Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart recently put the chances of the SEC approving the Ark BTC-spot ETF application at 90%.

Amidst all the hype of an SEC approval, SEC Chair Gary Gensler had this to say,

“ We have not one, but multiple, I think its eight or ten filings that the staff, and ultimately the commission, is considering for, what’s called, exchange-traded products for bitcoin to be in a security. So the bitcoin would be held, and there would be something called an exchange-traded product and that would trade on various stock exchanges. And those filings are in front of us. I can’t prejudge any one of them but there’s eight or ten that we’re looking at.”

While acknowledging the review process is ongoing, the SEC Chair refrained from commenting on the level of progress and whether there would be a single or a group approval.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Analysis

BTC held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish price signals.

A BTC move through $28,500 would give the bulls a run at the $29,193 resistance level. Positive SEC updates on the BTC-spot ETF approval process would signal a BTC return to $30,000.

However, the Middle East conflict and increased scrutiny of the US crypto space could test buyer appetite. A break below the $28,187 support level would give the bears a look at the EMAs.

The 14-Daily RSI reading of 63.05 suggests a BTC return to $29,000 before entering overbought territory.

Ethereum Analysis

BTCUSD 191023 Daily Chart

ETH remained below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bearish price signals.

An ETH fall below $1,550 would bring the $1,502 support level and the sub-$1,500 handle into play.

ETH-spot-ETF-related news will also influence buyer demand.

However, a return to $1,600 would support a run at the $1,626 resistance level and the 50-day EMA. Selling pressure will likely intensify at $1,620. The 50-day EMA is confluent with the $1,626 resistance level.

The 14-Daily RSI reading of 43.44 indicates an ETH fall through the $1,502 support level before entering oversold territory.

ETHUSD 191023 Daily Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.