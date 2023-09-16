Crypto News: Lazarus Group, Toncoin, and Holesky in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

Telegram’s TON Space, a new self-custodial crypto wallet, ignites another bullish session for toncoin

Lazarus Group’s notorious crypto streak continues, with recent thefts totaling a staggering $240M.

Ethereum’s latest: Holesky testnet — pegged to elevate testing prowess and supplant the Goerli.

The Saturday Session Overview

Toncoin (TON) on the move with Telegram: News of the messaging app Telegram launching a self-custodial crypto wallet, TON Space, supported another positive session for toncoin (TON). TON Space gives wallet holders control of their toncoin assets, collectibles, and jettons in TON Space. Users can send, receive, withdraw, buy, swap, and make P2P transfers with crypto. For the current week, TON is up 8.65% to $1.92.

Lazarus Group, Linked to North Korea, Pockets North Korea $240M: The infamous North Korean cybercriminal group Lazarus Group continues to grab the crypto news headlines. On Friday, Elliptic released a report, covering recent activities associated with Lazarus. According to the report, the Lazarus Group was behind the $54 million CoinEx hack, adding to $240 million in thefts over just 104 days. The Lazarus Group was behind the 2022 $625 million Ronin hack, the largest ever.

In 2022, the US Government warned of a likely increased trend in North Korean cyberattacks, targeting crypto.

Ethereum Announces Holesky Testnet for the Ethereum Mainnet: Amy Kols announced the release of the Holesky testnet on the Ethereum Mainnet on Friday. Holesky will reportedly enhance testing capabilities and will replace Goerli, currently the largest existing testnet. Holesky aims to provide a “larger validator set and a better token issuance system.”

Kols noted, “Validators can stake Holesky ETH to validate the new network, similar to staking ETH on Ethereum.” Holesky went live on September 15, in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Merge.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Analysis

The $26,755 resistance level continued to reject a BTC move toward the 200-day and 50-day EMAs. A BTC break above the $26,755 resistance level would give the bulls a run at the 200-day and 50-day EMAs.

BTC will likely face increased selling pressure at $27,000, with the 50-day EMA converging on the 200-day EMA.

A bearish cross of the 50-day EMA through the 200-day EMA would signal a BTC move to the $25,506 support level.

The 14-Daily RSI reading of 49.83 signals a BTC fall to the $25,506 support level before entering oversold territory.

Ethereum Analysis

BTCUSD 170923 Daily Chart

ETH remained above the $1,626 resistance level. However, ETH continued to hover below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bearish price signals. An ETH break above $1,650 would support an ETH move to the 50-day EMA.

SEC v Coinbase (COIN) and Ripple case-related news and crypto-spot ETF updates would provide direction.

An ETH break below the $1,626 support level would give the bears a run at sub-$1,600.

The 14-Daily RSI reading of 45.97 supports an ETH fall to $1,600 before hitting oversold territory.

ETHUSD 170923 Daily Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

