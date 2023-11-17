Crypto News: DOGE on Approach to $0.10 as BTC-Spot ETF Delays Plague Bitcoin

FXEmpire.com -

On Friday, progress toward a BTC-spot ETF market provided BTC with brief price relief.

Dogecoin (DOGE) continued its ascent toward $0.10 following the announcement of the upcoming December Moon landing.

The SEC delaying the decisions on 12 BTC-spot ETFs remains a headwind going into the weekend.

SEC Window of Approval Closed without Fanfare

Bitcoin (BTC) gained 1.25% on Friday but remained underwater for the current week ending November 19. Market reaction to the SEC delaying decisions on BTC-spot ETFs and failing to approve 12 ETF applications during a 5-day opening weighed on buyer appetite.

The SEC had an approval window that opened on Monday, November 13, and closed on Friday, November 17.

However, news of progress toward a BTC-spot ETF market delivered the gains on Friday. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas shared the latest on the status of the spot ETF applications.

Reportedly, the SEC requested cash-creation ETF structures rather than in-kind creation structures. The SEC’s Trading & Markets division asked applicants to file the amendments within a couple of weeks.

Fidelity Filing for an ETH-Spot ETF Failed to Impress

On Friday, ETH gained 0.04% to end the session at $1,962. A relatively choppy session saw ETH strike a high of $1,992 before easing back.

News of Fidelity filing for an ETH-spot ETF provided modest support. Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart shared the news, saying,

“ Update: Fidelity Joins the spot ETH race by filing a 19b-4 with the CBOE.”

According to the filing, Fidelity named the fund the Fidelity Ethereum Fund. Seyffart shared the list of filed ETH-spot ETF filings, excluding the Fidelity filing, which takes the tally to seven.

The VanEck and ARK 21Shares are first up, with SEC deadlines on 12/25/23 and 26/12/23. Taking the theory of batch approvals, the SEC would have to approve the pending applications by January 2024.

Dogecoin (DOGE) on Approach to $0.10 as Moon Launch Nears

Dogecoin (DOGE) surged 9.05% on Friday, ending the session at $0.0868. The real-life exploits of DOGE fueled buyer appetite on Friday.

News of DOGE traveling to the Moon kickstarted a breakout session on Thursday that continued into Friday. DOGE will form part of a payload on Peregrine Mission 1. Significantly, DOGE will be on the first lunar landing since Apollo 17. Apollo 17 landed on the Moon in December 1972.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Analysis

BTC remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bullish price signals.

A BTC move to the $37,000 handle would give the bulls a run at the $37,600 resistance level and the November 9 high of $38,029.

News related to crypto-spot ETFs continues to be a focal point.

A decline below the $36,400 support level could bring the $35,265 support level into consideration.

The 14-Daily RSI reading of 60.12 suggests a BTC return to $37,000 before entering overbought territory.

Ethereum Analysis

ETH held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish price signals.

An ETH move through $2,000 would support a break above the $2,021 resistance level to target the $2,100.

However, a fall through the $1,926 support level would give the bears a run at the trend line.

The 14-period Daily RSI at 55.62 indicates an ETH move to the $2,021 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

