Crypto News: Bitcoin and Ethereum Hit Highs on Spot ETF News

Ethereum (ETH) hits $2,100 for the first time since April, with bitcoin (BTC) revisiting $38,000.

Crypto-spot ETF-related news continued to fuel BTC and ETH breakouts.

Polygon (MATIC) is also rallying, with the relaunch of Polygon Village driving buyer demand.

BlackRock Sends Ethereum to $2,100

ETH surged 12.30% on Thursday to end the session at $2,121. News of BlackRock (BLK) submitting a 19b-4 with the Nasdaq fueled an ETH rally. Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst James Seyffart shared the news, saying,

“UPDATE: BlackRock Ethereum ETF confirmed. They just submitted a 19b-4 filing with the Nasdaq.”

Seyffart also provided the list of existing ETH-spot ETF filings pending an SEC decision. VanEck, ArkInvest/21Shares, Hashdex, and Invesco/Galaxy have filed applications. Grayscale filed to convert the Ethereum Trust into a spot ETF.

Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst Eric Balchunas had this to say about the market reaction to the BlackRock filing,

“No shocker, Ether up 8% on the news, but the move started a good hour bf my QT or Summer’s original tweet. Not sure who was the original source. We scape all kinds of websites but not this one, so h/t to the person (whoever you are) who found it at 830 this morning.”

RocketFuel Partners with Ripple

On Wednesday, RocketFuel, Inc. announced a new partnership with Ripple. According to the announcement, the partnership will include adopting Ripple Payments to manage increasing demand for “faster, more reliable, and less expensive FIAT payments to merchants and partners globally.”

RocketFuel is a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin, Stablecoins, and other cryptocurrencies.

Head of Payments Product at Ripple, Brendan Berry, said,

“Through partners like RocketFuel, we empower businesses globally by providing efficient and cost-effective payment solutions through the power of crypto and blockchain. Together, we are revolutionizing the way that value is exchanged around the world.”

MATIC Up 22% This Week

Polygon (MATIC) has gained 22% this week. News of Polygon Labs relaunching Polygon Village contributed to the upswing.

On Thursday, Polygon Labs announced the relaunch of Polygon Village, saying,

“Polygon Village is back, shinier, and better than ever. With a grant program of more than 110 million in MATIC, deep mentoring, and ecosystem support, Village is the home for Web3 founders.”

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Analysis

MATICUSD Daily Chart 101123

BTC remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs.

A BTC break above the $37,600 resistance level and the Thursday high of $38,020 would give the bulls a run at $40,000.

Crypto-spot ETF-related news remains the focal point as investors await the SEC’s decisions on current filings.

A BTC drop below the $36,400 support level would bring the $35,265 support level into play.

The 14-Daily RSI reading of 79.54 shows BTC sitting in overbought territory. Selling pressure could intensify at the $37,600 resistance level without favorable BTC-spot ETF-related news.

Ethereum Analysis

BTCUSD 101123 Daily Chart

ETH held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs. Significantly, the 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA after the bullish cross, a bullish price signal.

An ETH move through $2,150 would give the bulls a run at $2,300. ETH-spot ETF-related news will likely remain the focal point on Friday.

However, a drop below $2,050 would bring the $2,021 support level and sub-$2,000 into play.

The 14-period Daily RSI at 80.90 shows ETH in overbought territory. Selling pressure could intensify at $2,150 without a favorable cryptocurrency-related event.

ETHUSD 101123 Daily Chart

