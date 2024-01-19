Crypto News Today: BTC Remains Under Pressure But Continues Avoiding Sub-$40,000

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

BTC gained 0.85% on Friday, ending the session at $41,686.

A sharp improvement in US consumer sentiment dragged BTC to a session low of $40,290.

On Saturday, investors must consider SEC activity, SEC v crypto case-related news, and BTC-spot ETF-related news.

Bitcoin Visits Sub-$41,000 on Jump in US Consumer Sentiment

BTC gained 0.85% on Friday. Partially reversing a 3.41% slide from Thursday, BTC ended the day at $41,686. Significantly, BTC returned to sub-$41,000 for the second time since December 18.

US Consumer Sentiment Unexpectedly Spiked in January

On Friday, US consumer sentiment numbers for January surprised the markets. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased from 69.7 to 78.8 in January. Investors reduced bets on a March Fed rate cut this week, testing buyer demand for BTC.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the chances of a March Fed rate cut declined from 76.9% to 48.1% over the week.

However, BTC tracked the Nasdaq Composite Index through the session, ending the day with gains. On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 1.70%.

BTC-Spot ETF Trading Volumes Begin Recovery

BTC-spot ETFs remained a focal point for investors on Friday. Trading volumes continued to recover after a significant decline on Day 3 of BTC-spot ETF trading.

Bloomberg Intelligence ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas provided trading volumes for day six for the nine approved BTC-spot ETFs, the Nine. Significantly, the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC) moved ahead of iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) for the first time since launch.

BTC-Spot ETF Trading Volumes – 20/01/24

Balchunas put the BTC-spot ETF trading volumes into perspective, saying,

“For context, as a group the Nine’s $1.2b in daily volume puts them in Top 1% of all ETFs (w/ $GBTC as well). But even if you single them out, $FBTC & $IBIT each in Top 2%. Keep in mind the avg age of ETFs in Top 2% is prob like 14yrs old. So pretty wild to get there in a week.”

Bitcoin Fear & Greed Remains Neutral

The Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index increased from 51 to 52 on Saturday. Significantly, the Index remained in the Neutral zone, signaling near-term uncertainty.

A move toward the Greed zone would send bullish signals. SEC regulatory scrutiny and US lawmaker chatter continue influencing buyer appetite for cryptos. However, easing bets on a March Fed rate hike could also impact near-term BTC price trends.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Analysis

BTC Fear and Greed Index 200124

BTC remained below the 50-day EMA while sitting above the 200-day EMA. The EMAs affirm bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price signals.

A BTC breakout from the 50-day EMA would support a move to the $42,968 resistance level.

On Saturday, SEC-related activity and BTC-spot ETF-related updates need consideration.

However, a drop below the Friday low of $40,290 would bring the $39,861 support level into play.

The 14-Daily RSI reading, 43.07, indicates a BTC fall to the $39,861 support level before entering oversold territory.

Ethereum Analysis

BTCUSD 200124 Daily Chart

ETH remained well above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish price signals.

An ETH return to the $2,500 handle would give the bulls a run at the $2,650 resistance level.

ETH-spot ETF-related chatter needs consideration.

However, a break below the $2,457 support level would support a fall to the 50-day EMA.

The 14-period Daily RSI at 55.05 suggests an ETH move to the $2,650 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

ETHUSD 200124 Daily Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.