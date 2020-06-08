Crypto News Outlet BlockTV Shuts Down, Citing Impact of COVID-19

Cryptocurrency-focused media startup BlockTV has shut down operations due to the economic strains of the COVID-19 crisis, according to two former employees.

Following an initial round of layoffs in March, all remaining members of the 35-person Tel Aviv-based firm have been laid off.

âThe COVID-19 crisis affected us strongly and we had to close down BLOCKTV,â BlockTV COO Noa Tamir told CoinDesk in a LinkedIn message. âWeâre very proud with the brand we built and with all the fresh content and news we brought to the Blockchain and Crypto community. Hopefully weâll be able to bring BLOCKTV back to life in the future.â

The news organization was launched in 2019 with backing from controversial crypto entrepreneur Moshe Hogeg. Last November, BlockTV tried to raise $2 million via the sale of its BLTV token on crypto exchange Bittrex, according to The Block. Similar to Braveâs Basic Attention Token (BAT), the token incentivized readers, publishers and journalists to collaborate in revenue sharing, the startup detailed in a blog post.

The token sale did not help the startup during the crisis, however.

âUnfortunately, they were forced to effectively close shop with the coronavirus lockdowns,â said former BlockTV senior analyst and anchor Asher Westropp-Evans. âAs with so many, it was hard to keep operations running smoothly under such strenuous conditions.â

Having a âskeleton crewâ following the March layoffs ultimately did not work out, Westropp-Evans added.

BlockTV initially listed its token for a pre-sale price of $0.01. At press time, data provider CoinGecko listed BLTV at $0.003, down some 70% since November.

Itâs not the only crypto media startup to have dabbled in tokenization. Decrypt announced the launch of its own token at EthCC in Paris in early March 2020.

âIn the environment of the early COVID-19 days when everything seemed to be in freefall, people werenât eager to take on additional [investment] into tokens. So that wasnât going to help a short-term squeeze,â Westropp-Evans said.

Prior to the pandemic, BlockTV had planned on launching a studio in New York City in Q1 2020 to complement its lineup of broadcast-news-style reports. The startup continued to issue content intermittently through the spring months, as seen on its Twitter feed.

The news comes a week after Civil, a blockchain-based publishing platform backed by ConsenSys, announced its official closure.

