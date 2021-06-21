Crypto News: What BTC, DOGE, ETH, ADA and SAFEMOON Are Doing Today?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Crypto news is all the rage Monday as several of the top names in the space see major movement.

There’s plenty of reasons that explain why crypto is on the move today. That includes crackdowns from China, short squeezes, and more. As such, it’s no surprise that theirs an increasing interest in crypto news on Monday.

Let’s take a look at what some of the most popular cryptos for today are doing.

Crypto News: What Cryptos Are Doing Today

Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD) is down 3.6% over a 24-hour period as of Monday morning. The crypto is still up 13.2% since the start of the year.

Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD) is down 14.1% over a 24-hour period as of this writing. DOGE is up 4,717.3% since the start of the year.

Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD) is down 4.4% over a 24-hour period this morning. The crypto is sitting 170.3% higher since the start of the year.

Cardano (CCC: ADA-USD) is down 2.7% over a 24-hour period as of Monday morning. ADA is still up 633.7% since the start of the year.

SafeMoon (CCC:SAFEMOON-USD) is down 7.2% over a 24-hour period as of this writing. The crypto is up 34,820% since the start of the year.

