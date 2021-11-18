BSGA

Crypto mining platform Bitdeer to go public through $4 bln SPAC merger

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Bitdeer Technologies said on Thursday it plans to go public by merging with blank-check firm Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the cryptocurrency mining platform at $4 billion.

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bitdeer Technologies said on Thursday it plans to go public by merging with blank-check firm Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp BSGA.O in a deal valuing the cryptocurrency mining platform at $4 billion.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSGA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters