Crypto mining platform Bitdeer to go public through $4 bln SPAC merger

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bitdeer Technologies said on Thursday it plans to go public by merging with blank-check firm Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp BSGA.O in a deal valuing the cryptocurrency mining platform at $4 billion.

