Ebang International Holdings, which makes equipment for cryptocurrency mining in China, raised $101 million by offering 19.3 million shares at $5.23, slightly below the midpoint of the range of $4.50 to $6.50. The company offered 59,000 fewer shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $685 million.



Ebang International Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBON. AMTD Global Markets, Loop Capital Markets, and Prime Number Capital acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Crypto mining company Ebang International prices US IPO slightly below midpoint at $5.23 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



