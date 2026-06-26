Crypto Market Today, June 26: Risk-Off Sentiment Weighs on Bitcoin with $1.3 Billion in ETF Outflows This Week

As of early evening on June 26, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 0.3% to $59,623.62, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 0.4% to $1,567.40, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 8.4% to $$71.85.

What's driving crypto markets

The biggest backdrop remains a risk-off sweep through crypto and tech, with Bitcoin briefly probing a 21-month low before rebounding, and derivatives traders still leaning defensive. Spot Bitcoin ETF redemptions totaled $1.3 billion in the past week, marking a shift in institutional investor behavior — rather than buying the dip, it seems some are reducing their positions.

What this means for investors

Bitcoin stabilized near the $60,000 mark today, but is struggling to regain momentum and could well fall further in the coming months. There’s ongoing uncertainty about Michael Saylor’s Strategy firm. The largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with about 4% of the total coins, built a business around Bitcoin accumulation, but is now sitting on significant paper losses. Strategy shares have fallen almost 50% in the past month, and traders are nervous about what would happen if the company fails.

Solana is one of the few major crypto winners this week, with the super-fast crypto rebounding on increasing tokenized stock issuance on its network. Real-world asset tokenization — a way to represent ownership of assets on the blockchain — is taking off as mainstream financial institutions explore on-chain asset management.

Top 10 crypto performance

# Name Price 24h 7d 1 Bitcoin (BTC) $59,688.00 +0.3% -5.2% 2 Ethereum (ETH) $1,574.53 +0.5% -7.4% 3 Tether (USDT) $0.9986 +0.0% -0.0% 4 BNB (BNB) $565.67 +1.8% -2.3% 5 USDC (USDC) $0.9997 -0.0% +0.0% 6 XRP (XRP) $1.05 +1.0% -7.4% 7 Solana (SOL) $72.79 +9.4% +5.5% 8 TRON (TRX) $0.3201 -1.1% -0.8% 9 Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) $1.02 -1.9% +0.4% 10 Hyperliquid (HYPE) $64.63 +1.1% -8.6%

Ranked by market cap. Data: CoinGecko, as of June 26, 2026 20:17 UTC.

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Emma Newbery has positions in BNB, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Solana, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BNB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.