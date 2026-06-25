Crypto Market Today, June 25: Crypto Selloff Deepens as Bitcoin Hits Multi-Year Low

As of U.S. market close, June 25, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 2.0% to $59,413.05, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 2.9% to $1,559.52, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 1.5% to $66.26.

What's driving crypto markets

Bitcoin tumbled below $58,000 this morning — its lowest point since September 2024 — as inflation reached a three-year high. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index rose 4.1% in May, up from 3.8% in April, adding to fears that the Federal Reserve would raise rates and triggering a broad crypto sell-off. Over $898.18 million in crypto liquidations got liquidated in the past 24 hours. Prices recovered slightly in the afternoon, and dip-buying may drive a further recovery, but the risk-off sentiment dominates.

Crypto ETF snapshot

Spot Bitcoin ETFs continued to lose funds as institutional investors reduced exposure to riskier assets like crypto. The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF saw $239.30 million in net outflows and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shed $120.80 million yesterday. Around $86.10 million followed out of the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF.

What this means for investors

Volatility is par for the course in crypto investing, particularly as leverage tends to amplify market swings. Even so, as Bitcoin fails to hold the psychologically important $60,000 mark, investors are understandably nervous and wondering how much further it might fall.

Historical price action offers some reassurance for long-term investors in that Bitcoin has always erased its losses and gone on to set new highs. However, that recovery could take time, particularly given the sticky inflation we are seeing today. Increased blockchain adoption strengthens Bitcoin’s fundamentals, but that is unlikely to be reflected in the leading crypto’s price any time soon.

Top 10 crypto performance

# Name Price 24h 7d 1 Bitcoin (BTC) $59,514.00 -1.9% -4.9% 2 Ethereum (ETH) $1,565.17 -2.9% -7.0% 3 Tether (USDT) $0.9984 -0.0% +0.1% 4 BNB (BNB) $555.06 -1.2% -3.6% 5 USDC (USDC) $0.9997 -0.0% -0.0% 6 XRP (XRP) $1.03 -2.9% -9.1% 7 Solana (SOL) $66.40 -1.0% -3.2% 8 TRON (TRX) $0.3235 -0.7% +1.4% 9 Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) $1.03 -0.5% +1.2% 10 Hyperliquid (HYPE) $63.81 +4.0% -6.0%

Ranked by market cap. Data: CoinGecko, as of June 25, 2026 20:17 UTC.

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Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.