Crypto Market Today, June 22: Bitcoin Holds Above $64,000 on Easing Geopolitical Tensions

As of early evening on June 22, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 1.1% to $64,352.14, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 1.5% to $64,352.14, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) slipped 0.4% to $72.75.

What's driving crypto markets

Risk sentiment continues to pressure crypto prices this week, as fears of a hawkish Federal Reserve outweigh relief from easing geopolitical tensions. The Ethereum Foundation is grappling with the departure of another key executive, raising questions about governance and direction.

Crypto ETF snapshot

Research from Galaxy Digital shows the 30-day outflows reached $6.35 billion last week. However, the crypto ETF drain appears to be slowing, with Bitcoin ETFs losing only around $90 million on Friday.

What this means for investors

Cryptocurrencies gained slightly today, erasing some of last week’s losses. The prospect that the Fed may raise rates this year rather than the hoped-for cut will impact near-term sentiment because high interest rates put pressure on cryptos in two ways. First, safer, yield-generating assets become more attractive. Second, higher borrowing rates mean there’s less cash available.

A slew of positive news has done little to help Solana, which has fallen 16% in the past seven days. For example, MoneyGram will become an infrastructure partner and network validator, and Moody’s will expand its Token Integration Engine to Solana’s network. Both signal a strong long-term potential for the speedy crypto, despite current price action.

Top 10 crypto performance

# Name Price 24h 7d 1 Bitcoin (BTC) $64,456.00 +0.7% -3.5% 2 Ethereum (ETH) $1,735.00 +0.4% -5.1% 3 Tether (USDT) $0.9990 +0.0% -0.0% 4 BNB (BNB) $591.35 +0.2% -4.6% 5 USDC (USDC) $0.9998 -0.0% +0.0% 6 XRP (XRP) $1.13 -0.8% -10.9% 7 Solana (SOL) $72.70 -2.0% -3.5% 8 TRON (TRX) $0.3320 +1.4% +3.8% 9 Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) $1.03 +1.4% +0.4% 10 Hyperliquid (HYPE) $67.53 -1.2% +0.5%

Ranked by market cap. Data: CoinGecko, as of June 22, 2026 20:17 UTC.

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Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.