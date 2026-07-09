Crypto Market Today, July 9: Bitcoin Holds Firm as Risk Appetite Returns Despite Geopolitical Noise

As of early evening on July 9, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 1.6% to $63,207.34, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 0.5% to $1,746.37, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 0.9% to $78.04.

What's driving crypto markets

Bitcoin held near $63,000 today despite heightened tensions in the Middle East. Yesterday’s risk-off sentiment waned, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gaining 1.3% as traders appeared to look past the geopolitical concerns. Reports that the crypto Clarity Act draft could arrive as soon as next week and reach a Senate vote later this month also supported cryptocurrency prices, though the legislation still faces some significant hurdles.

Crypto ETF snapshot

June’s multi-billion dollar withdrawals from spot Bitcoin ETFs has sparked growing concern about institutional risk appetite and liquidity in the funds. July has so far seen mixed flows, but the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) lost around $59 million in funds yesterday. Investors will be watching inflows and outflows carefully in the coming weeks to see if ETF demand recovers.

What this means for investors

Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange reserves hit multi-year lows this week, which traditionally has been viewed as a bullish signal for crypto prices. The thinking is that low coin levels on exchanges mean there’s less selling pressure, which supports prices. However, common wisdom doesn’t necessarily hold today as institutional and corporate buying has changed the picture: low supply on exchanges is more of a reflection of a changing market than a sign that prices are about to soar.

Solana has gained almost 20% in the past month, but is struggling to hold above the $80 mark. The speedy crypto has been boosted by increased volumes in decentralized finance and real-world assets, but sustained institutional interest will be key to maintaining its upward momentum.

Top 10 crypto performance

# Name Price 24h 7d 1 Bitcoin (BTC) $63,154.00 +1.6% +2.4% 2 Ethereum (ETH) $1,745.18 +0.6% +2.7% 3 Tether (USDT) $0.9992 +0.0% +0.0% 4 BNB (BNB) $569.51 +0.6% +1.8% 5 USDC (USDC) $0.9998 -0.0% -0.0% 6 XRP (XRP) $1.10 +0.6% +0.8% 7 Solana (SOL) $78.00 +0.9% -3.6% 8 TRON (TRX) $0.3318 +0.6% +4.6% 9 Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) $1.03 -0.1% -0.1% 10 Hyperliquid (HYPE) $67.12 -0.3% +0.5%

Ranked by market cap. Data: CoinGecko, as of July 09, 2026 20:17 UTC.

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Emma Newbery has positions in BNB, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Solana, XRP, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BNB and TRON. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.