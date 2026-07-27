Crypto Market Today, July 27: Bitcoin Steadies as Ahead of Fed Meeting

As of early evening on July 27, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) gained 0.3% to $64,849.77, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) gained 1.6% to $1,944.54, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) gained 0.7% to $75.84.

What's driving crypto markets

Risk appetite improved as falling oil prices and a de-escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions eased inflation fears. Traders also pared downside hedges ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, when markets expect rates to remain unchanged.

Spot Bitcoin ETF flows had been positive for much of July, after significant losses in June. However, there were over $465 million in outflows during the final two days of last week, demonstrating that institutional adoption remains fragile.

What this means for investors

Bitcoin felt the pressure from tumbling tech stocks on Thursday and Friday, and the weakness continued over the weekend. Today, the lead crypto gained a little ground as traders considered positive developments in the Middle East and hopes that falling energy prices may reduce inflation. Rising U.S. debt could prove a tailwind for Bitcoin, as investors seek safe havens such as gold to hedge against a falling dollar. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, a leading Ethereum treasury company, bought more of the smart-contract crypto, signaling its continued confidence.

Some analysts also view recent closure announcements from two crypto exchanges, BitMEX and BitMart, as signs that the market is nearing its bottom. The names are similar, but they are two distinct platforms that will both shut down operations in the coming months. I think that’s an overly optimistic interpretation: the closure of crypto platforms is a sign that the market is struggling, not a signal that the end of the slump is in sight.

Top 10 crypto performance

# Name Price 24h 7d 1 Bitcoin (BTC) $64,875.00 +0.4% -0.4% 2 Ethereum (ETH) $1,943.11 +1.7% +2.4% 3 Tether (USDT) $0.9990 -0.0% -0.0% 4 BNB (BNB) $574.84 +0.4% +0.7% 5 USDC (USDC) $0.9999 -0.0% +0.0% 6 XRP (XRP) $1.09 -1.0% -2.4% 7 Solana (SOL) $75.80 +0.7% -2.2% 8 TRON (TRX) $0.3276 -1.3% +0.4% 9 Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) $1.03 +1.9% +3.2% 10 Hyperliquid (HYPE) $56.99 -3.1% -8.3%

Ranked by market cap. Data: CoinGecko, as of July 27, 2026 20:17 UTC.

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Emma Newbery has positions in BNB, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Solana, XRP, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BNB and TRON. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.