Crypto Market Today, July 23: Bitcoin Slides as Odds of Passing Clarity Act Fall

As of early evening on July 23, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 1.56% to $65,047.34, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 2.57% to $1,883.70, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 2.43% to $76.01. The crypto market cap fell 1.2% to $2.30 trillion as macro and policy headlines weighed on prices.

What's driving crypto markets

Bitcoin's slide tracked a broader market pullback as investors grew wary of risky assets — oil prices rose, Treasury yields climbed, and inflation concerns returned to the fore. Added to which, the window to pass the Clarity Act is narrowing, and there’s less confidence legislators will move forward in August. If passed, the legislation would give a clear framework on how digital assets get handled in the U.S., which could help to pull crypto out of its current slump.

What this means for investors

Until today, crypto had been starting to show signs of recovery — the worst of June’s losses seemed to be behind us, and spot Bitcoin ETFs just saw seven straight days of inflows. However, sentiment remains fragile, and prices slipped today as oil prices soared, the Nasdaq Composite(NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell over 2%, and Magnificent Seven shares tumbled.

However, putting the macro-economic pressures to one side, progress on mainstream adoption continues — and that’s good for long-term crypto investors. Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY) just told clients it would pilot its tokenized Treasuries product by the end of this year, demonstrating institutional commitment to blockchain infrastructure. Franklin Templeton also identified agentic artificial intelligence (AI) as a “killer” use case for crypto, saying that blockchain’s autonomous transactions were ideally suited to agentic AI activity.

Top 10 crypto performance

# Name Price 24h 7d 1 Bitcoin (BTC) $65,011.00 -1.3% +1.2% 2 Ethereum (ETH) $1,882.78 -2.3% +0.4% 3 Tether (USDT) $0.9991 -0.0% -0.0% 4 BNB (BNB) $567.86 -0.4% -1.3% 5 USDC (USDC) $0.9999 -0.0% +0.0% 6 XRP (XRP) $1.11 -2.3% +1.6% 7 Solana (SOL) $75.96 -2.4% +0.4% 8 TRON (TRX) $0.3270 -0.5% +1.3% 9 Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) $1.00 -0.9% -3.3% 10 Hyperliquid (HYPE) $58.33 -2.5% -7.2%

Ranked by market cap. Data: CoinGecko, as of July 23, 2026 20:17 UTC.

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Emma Newbery has positions in BNB, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Solana, XRP, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BNB and TRON. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.