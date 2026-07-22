Crypto Market Today, July 22: Clarity Act Progress Balances Inflation Fears

As of 4.30 PM ET on July 22, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 0.7% to $65,876.96, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) gained 0.2% to $1,926.83, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 0.1% to $77.83. Crypto markets were muted as traders weighed possible legislative progress against macro pressure and shifting sentiment.

What's driving crypto markets

Bitcoin held relatively steady today, pulling back slightly as traders digested a weaker yen, hotter oil, and renewed inflation worries. Crypto traders will be watching earnings from big tech firms as a barometer for risk appetite, with Alphabet and Tesla reporting after the bell today. Lawmakers released a new draft of the Clarity Act, key crypto legislation, which also buoyed markets, though it isn’t clear whether it will pass the Senate.

Crypto ETF snapshot

Inflows to spot Bitcoin ETFs have been positive this week, with the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF gaining almost $164 million in assets yesterday alone. The Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust have also seen notable inflows this week. Flows to spot Ethereum ETFs have been mixed, but the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF continues to attract more cash than other ETFs. The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF saw $5.8 million in inflows yesterday, boosting the speedy crypto.

What this means for investors

Renewed institutional interest in cryptocurrency ETFs is a positive sign for digital assets, as it is a core pillar for long-term growth. But the real driver for cryptocurrencies today is the possibility that the Clarity Act may finally make legislative progress. Social media speculation suggests that President Donald Trump had agreed to an ethics provision in the text, which had been a major sticking point.

If passed, the legislation would give the U.S. cryptocurrency industry a clear structure, including setting out which digital assets fell under the remit of different authorities. However, it still needs to get Senate floor time, not to mention the bipartisan support necessary to pass.

Top 10 crypto performance

# Name Price 24h 7d 1 Bitcoin (BTC) $65,889.00 -0.7% +1.5% 2 Ethereum (ETH) $1,927.94 +0.3% +0.3% 3 Tether (USDT) $0.9993 +0.0% +0.0% 4 BNB (BNB) $570.21 -0.4% -1.6% 5 USDC (USDC) $0.9998 -0.0% -0.0% 6 XRP (XRP) $1.14 -1.5% +2.3% 7 Solana (SOL) $77.78 -0.1% +0.9% 8 TRON (TRX) $0.3285 -0.3% +1.2% 9 Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) $1.01 +0.7% -2.5% 10 Hyperliquid (HYPE) $59.70 -0.7% -10.6%

Ranked by market cap. Data: CoinGecko, as of July 22, 2026 20:17 UTC.

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Emma Newbery has positions in BNB, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Solana, Tesla, XRP, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BNB and TRON. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.