Crypto Market Today, July 2: Bitcoin Breaks Away from Tech Stocks to Surge Above $61,000

As of early evening on July 2, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 2.0% to $61,297.68, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 5.0% to $1,696.07, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 4.6% to $80.71.

What's driving crypto markets

Yesterday’s comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh continued to buoy crypto markets today, as traders hoped easing inflation pressures might reduce the likelihood of rate hikes later this year. Bitcoin held above $61,000, giving holders hope that July might bring further recovery from June’s 21-month lows. Separately, Glassnode said long-term Bitcoin holders returned to net accumulation.

Crypto ETF snapshot

Money continued to move out of spot Bitcoin ETFs yesterday, with $296 million in total outflows. The iShares Bitcoin Trust lost almost $220 million in assets, while the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust saw inflows of $36 million, perhaps due to its lower management fee. Inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs turned positive yesterday, after the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF attracted $23,290 in inflows.

What this means for investors

Cryptocurrency prices diverged from tech stocks today, as lead cryptos gained while the Nasdaq fell. However, Bitcoin remains in fragile territory, and investors are watching inflation and jobs data for hints about what the Fed might do next. Rate hikes tend to pressure riskier assets like crypto.

Solana, which has gained 20% in the past week, pushed higher after launching a new on-chain governance mechanism. The innovation-focused blockchain has recently attracted attention with several real-world projects, such as tokenized stocks and an on-chain prediction market. Today’s markets are focused on utility rather than speculation, making Solana an attractive long-term proposition.

Top 10 crypto performance

# Name Price 24h 7d 1 Bitcoin (BTC) $61,430.00 +2.7% +3.7% 2 Ethereum (ETH) $1,699.86 +5.6% +9.1% 3 Tether (USDT) $0.9990 +0.0% +0.1% 4 BNB (BNB) $558.19 +1.5% +0.9% 5 USDC (USDC) $0.9998 +0.0% +0.0% 6 XRP (XRP) $1.08 +2.6% +5.1% 7 Solana (SOL) $80.70 +5.3% +22.5% 8 TRON (TRX) $0.3175 +0.2% -2.0% 9 Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) $1.03 +1.7% +0.5% 10 Hyperliquid (HYPE) $66.39 +6.0% +5.6%

Ranked by market cap. Data: CoinGecko, as of July 02, 2026 20:17 UTC.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,101!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,212,683!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 911% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 2, 2026.

Emma Newbery has positions in BNB, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Solana, XRP, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BNB and TRON. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.