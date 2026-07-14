Crypto Market Today, July 14: Ethereum Soars 6% on Cooler Inflation Data

As of early evening on July 14, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 3.8% to $64,434.55, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 6.1% to $1,874.98, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 2.8% to $76.97.

What's driving crypto markets

Crypto sentiment improved on news of slowing inflation, which means the Federal Reserve is less likely to raise interest rates at its next meeting. The Consumer Price Index fell 0.4% in June, reflecting lower energy costs, and markets shifted because high interest rates pressure cryptocurrency prices. Separately, the U.S. government's transfer of $288 million in seized Bitcoin and Ether to Coinbase Prime kept both networks in the policy spotlight.

What this means for investors

The reaction to the lower-than-expected inflation shows how important interest rates are for the crypto industry. Yesterday, Bitcoin faltered on fears that a reescalation of tensions in the Middle East could increase living costs, which would, in turn, make a rate hike more likely. Today, the opposite happened.

The challenge for investors is that oil prices are rising, and inflation will likely rise again in July. It will take fundamental structural change — whether from regulation, institutional adoption, stablecoin growth, or real-world asset tokenization — for crypto prices to regain momentum in their own right rather than being buffeted by speculation about what the Federal Reserve may or may not do.

To that end, watch the inflows and outflows to spot Bitcoin ETFs, which may have started to rebuild, growth in stablecoin and tokenized asset issuance, which have both stalled. The long-term growth story for crypto assets remains strong, but without progress on these fronts, external factors will drive the crypto market.

Top 10 crypto performance

# Name Price 24h 7d 1 Bitcoin (BTC) $64,428.00 +3.8% +1.2% 2 Ethereum (ETH) $1,874.20 +6.1% +4.9% 3 Tether (USDT) $0.9994 +0.0% +0.0% 4 BNB (BNB) $579.97 +2.8% -0.5% 5 USDC (USDC) $0.9999 +0.0% +0.0% 6 XRP (XRP) $1.11 +4.5% -0.9% 7 Solana (SOL) $76.96 +2.7% -5.3% 8 TRON (TRX) $0.3250 -0.1% -1.9% 9 Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) $1.04 +0.4% +0.7% 10 Hyperliquid (HYPE) $65.08 +2.7% -7.6%

Ranked by market cap. Data: CoinGecko, as of July 14, 2026 20:16 UTC.

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Emma Newbery has positions in BNB, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Solana, XRP, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BNB and TRON. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.