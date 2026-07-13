Crypto Market Today, July 13: Crypto Slides on Renewed Inflation Fears

As of early evening on July 13, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 3.3% to $62,049.20, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 2.9% to $1,766.39, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 3.4% to $$74.87.

What's driving crypto markets

Crypto traded lower as renewed U.S.-Iran hostilities pushed oil higher and added to inflation worries. High inflation may prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which tends to put pressure on high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Investors will be watching Consumer Price Index data and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s congressional testimony this week carefully.

Crypto ETF snapshot

Last week, spot Bitcoin ETFs ended their eight-week losing streak, as net inflows turned positive. The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF saw $86.8 million in inflows on Friday. The picture is similar for Ethereum ETFs, with the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF gaining $16.2 million as institutional funds started to flow back into crypto ETFs.

What this means for investors

Until today, it looked like Bitcoin might shake off a disastrous June, staying above the psychologically important mark of $60,000, although investors remained cautious. Today’s slip shows sentiment is fragile, and any macro shocks can derail even a tentative recovery.

Solana, which had bucked the downward trend of other cryptos last month, dipped after it failed to break out above $80. Reports that Phantom wallet users were having difficulties did not help, as the wallet is a key way to interact with the Solana blockchain. Meanwhile, Bitmine Immersion Technologies increased its Ethereum holdings — the firm now holds 4.8% of Ethereum in circulation, showing the firm remains confident about the second-biggest coin.

Top 10 crypto performance

# Name Price 24h 7d 1 Bitcoin (BTC) $62,127.00 -3.2% -2.5% 2 Ethereum (ETH) $1,769.17 -2.7% -1.2% 3 Tether (USDT) $0.9990 -0.0% -0.0% 4 BNB (BNB) $564.95 -2.4% -3.3% 5 USDC (USDC) $0.9999 +0.0% -0.0% 6 XRP (XRP) $1.06 -3.2% -7.4% 7 Solana (SOL) $75.05 -3.2% -8.5% 8 TRON (TRX) $0.3256 -1.7% -0.9% 9 Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) $1.03 +1.9% +0.0% 10 Hyperliquid (HYPE) $63.31 -6.9% -11.3%

Ranked by market cap. Data: CoinGecko, as of July 13, 2026 20:17 UTC.

Should you buy stock in iShares Bitcoin Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Bitcoin Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Bitcoin Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,679!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,805!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 929% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 13, 2026.

Emma Newbery has positions in BNB, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Solana, XRP, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BNB and TRON. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.