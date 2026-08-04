Crypto Market Today, Aug. 4: Bitcoin Steadies Near $64,000 Despite Ongoing Coldcard Hack

As of early evening on Aug. 4, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 0.9% to $64,267.64, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 0.5% to $1,874.13, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 0.6% to $74.13.

What's driving crypto markets

Bitcoin rose today on renewed optimism that the Strait of Hormuz may reopen soon. Oil prices fell, and crypto sentiment improved, despite Strategy’s recent Bitcoin sales and investor concern over the Coldcard cold wallet hacks. Circle Internet Group gained almost 5% ahead of tomorrow’s earnings as investors reevaluate the competitive stablecoin environment.

Crypto ETF snapshot

Institutional investment into spot Bitcoin ETFs picked up yesterday, with over $170 million in inflows. The majority went to the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, which continues to dominate. A major Italian bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, significantly reduced its Bitcoin ETF position while bolstering its Ethereum ETF position. The bank tripled its holdings in the iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF. Meanwhile, Hashdex announced it will close the Hashdex Bitcoin ETF because it has not attracted enough funds.

What this means for investors

Crypto prices gained alongside major stock indexes today as strong earnings and geopolitical optimism boosted investor confidence. However, the ongoing Coldcard hack — in which scammers accessed over $100 million from supposedly safe offline wallets — remains on investors’ minds. There’s also been an uptick in phishing attacks, making it a time to be hypervigilant about security, particularly how you store your crypto.

Top 10 crypto performance

# Name Price 24h 7d 1 Bitcoin (BTC) $64,131.00 +0.7% +0.8% 2 Ethereum (ETH) $1,872.66 +0.5% -1.8% 3 Tether (USDT) $0.9994 +0.0% +0.0% 4 BNB (BNB) $593.30 +0.4% +4.3% 5 USDC (USDC) $0.9997 +0.0% +0.0% 6 XRP (XRP) $1.08 +0.0% +2.2% 7 Solana (SOL) $74.17 +0.3% +0.4% 8 TRON (TRX) $0.3287 +0.0% +1.4% 9 Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) $1.00 -0.3% -1.9% 10 Hyperliquid (HYPE) $55.66 +2.2% +0.6%

Ranked by market cap. Data: CoinGecko, as of August 04, 2026 20:17 UTC.

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Emma Newbery has positions in BNB, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Solana, XRP, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BNB and TRON. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.