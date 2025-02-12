Crypto Market Recap: Research Highlights Blockchain Platforms with Real-World Utility

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (February 12) as of 9:00 a.m. UTC.

Bitcoin and Ethereum price update

Bitcoin is trading at US$96,208, recording a 1.9 percent decrease over 24 hours.

The day's trading range has brought a high of US$98,231 and a low of US$94,864.

Meanwhile, Ethereum is priced at US$2,627.82, marking a decline of 2.7 percent over the same period. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday high of US$2,708.90 and a low of US$2,581.55.

Altcoin price update

Solana (SOL) is currently valued at US$196.92, 2.9 percent lower over 24 hours, after hitting a daily high of US$203.17 and a low of US$193.64.

XRP is trading at US$2.42, reflecting a 2.8 percent decrease. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday high of US$2.50 and a low of US$2.38.

Sui (SUI) is priced at US$3.29, having experienced a 7.1 percent decline. It achieved a daily high of US$3.54 and a low of US$3.22.

Cardano (ADA) is down, priced at US$0.7897, reflecting a 1.3 percent decrease over 24 hours. Its highest price on Wednesday was US$0.8127 and its lowest was US$0.7556.

Crypto news to know

While meme coins continue to dominate headlines, recent analysis from Godex, an online crypto exchange platform, sheds light on specific blockchain platforms that are quietly driving real-world impact.

The firm's research highlights five key networks that show crypto isn’t just about speculation — it’s also about solving major global challenges in finance, sustainability and supply chain security.

To do this, Godex analyzed 100 blockchain platforms, filtering out those built purely on speculation and emphasizing real-world applications. It found five standouts that are making waves through real-world use cases, major industry partnerships and solid market growth. These are the blockchain platforms it lists:

Ethereum — Powering decentralized finance, humanitarian aid and sustainable development. Ethereum’s smart contracts enable transparent charitable donations and verifiable digital identities for refugees.

Hedera — Leading in sustainability and supply chain transparency, with companies like Hyundai Motor (KRX:005380) and Kia (KRX:000270) using it to track carbon emissions.

Stellar — Revolutionizing financial inclusion by offering low-cost remittance services and digital wallets for unbanked populations.

VeChain — Enhancing supply chain traceability, from pharmaceutical safety to sustainable fashion verification.

Avalanche — Driving carbon credit markets, streamlining disaster relief funding and digitizing vehicle ownership records to prevent fraud.

While speculative tokens grab headlines, Godex believes these blockchain platforms are demonstrating that real utility is what drives long-term industry growth. Institutional adoption is accelerating, and as businesses and policymakers recognize blockchain’s full potential, the focus is shifting from hype to real-world applications.

