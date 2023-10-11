Crypto Market Insights Today: Bitcoin Dominance Peaks, Binance to Delist XRP, Altcoins Fold

FXEmpire.com -

The global Crypto market capitalization has shed $3 billion in the first 10 days of October as bears seize control.

Bitcoin Market Dominance has reached a 3-month peak as investors lean into BTC amid market volatility.

A few days after XRP transactions hit a new low for 2023, Binance announced the delisting of its XRP/BUSD liquidity pair.

After ending September strongly, the overall crypto market performance has been underwhelming in the first week of October. Here are some interesting on-chain crypto insights on BTC, Ripple (XRP), and the broader crypto market that could drive crypto price action in the coming days.

Crypto Market Capitalization Sheds $3 Billion In Value

The crypto markets ended September strongly, but things have taken a tepid turn since then. As of October 1, the total Crypto Market Capitalization stood at 1.07 trillion.

That figure has now dropped toward $1.04 trillion, according to the later data readings from TradingView chart below. This implies the overall crypto market has shed over $3 billion in value within the first 10 days of October 2023.

Crypto Market Valuation | October 11, 2023. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) | Source: TradingViewThe global Crypto market capitalization sums up the total valuation of all active cryptocurrency projects at a given period. Although a decline means that the bigger pie has shrunk, it also reveals new opportunities as traders shuffle their crypto portfolio in response to market fluctuations.

Bitcoin Dominance Hits a New 4-Month Peak

As theglobal marketcap shrinks, crypto-native investors have been increasingly leaning into BTC this week. Evidently, Bitcoin market share within the crypto sector has reached a 4-month peak of 51%, the highest since July 12.

Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) captures the percentage of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization that Bitcoin currently holds.

When Bitcoin’s dominance rises during a bearish market, it signals that investors are growing more confident in BTC and less so about the smaller-cap altcoin market.

Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) | Source: TradingView

Given the current fluctuations and uncertainty surrounding the Middle East crisis, investors are shifting capital away from smaller-cap altcoin into BTC to mitigate losses.

Hence, with BTC.D now reaching a 4-month peak, investors are leaning into Bitcoin as a safe haven asset and stronger store of value. This could potentially help BTC maintain a higher support level relative to the rest of the market amid the turbulent macro circumstances.

Binance to Delist XRP/BUSD Trading Pair

On Tuesday, Binance Exchange announced its XRP/BUSD delisting in an official blog post. This is part of the industry-leading crypto exchange’s ongoing strategy to discontinue the BUSD stablecoin offering and replace it with FDUSD.

Incidentally, this news comes just days after the XRP Ledger network recorded its lowest transactional activity for 2023.

As depicted below, the XRP ledger network processed only 71,820 transactions on October 7. Notably, the last time XRP transactional activity dropped this low.

Ripple (XRP) Transaction Count vs. Price | Source:| Santiment

XRP Transaction Count refers to the total number of transactions conducted on the XRP Ledger within a specific timeframe. A decline in transaction count suggests reduced network usage or bearish changes in market dynamics.

While XRP price has retraced 10% from $0.54 to $0.49 in the past week, investors will keep an eye out for the upcoming Binance delisting slated for October 17.

