Crypto Luminaries Auction NFT ‘Art’ for Charity
The quadratic funding project Cryptograph launched this summer with its first round of auctions, raising more than $50,000 so far, with two days still to go.
- Prominent crypto developers and entrepreneurs including Gitcoin CEO Kevin Owocki, ShapeShift CEO Erik Voorhees and Parity co-founder Jutta Steiner auctioned digital autographs and notes related to their work. The digital doodles are used to generate non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
- The top earners so far include Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin (whose notes sold for 40 ether (ETH), or roughly $9,723), Ethereum Foundation researcher Vlad Zamfir (10 ETH, roughly $2,409) and Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman (5 ETH, roughly $1,204).
- According to Buterinâs auction page, the autographed NFT includes his own âhand drawn (sic) representation of this groundbreaking Quadratic Funding formula.â The bid for his digital autograph will go towards Gitcoinâs open-source grant programs.
- Ownership of the autographs, displayed in a virtual gallery, is publicly verifiable. Plus, contributors will be able to distribute funds across multiple charities.
Read more: Devcon Shows Ethereumâs âWorld Computerâ Is a Movement, Not a Product
