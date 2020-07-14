Crypto Luminaries Auction NFT ‘Art’ for Charity

The quadratic funding project Cryptograph launched this summer with its first round of auctions, raising more than $50,000 so far, with two days still to go.

Prominent crypto developers and entrepreneurs including Gitcoin CEO Kevin Owocki, ShapeShift CEO Erik Voorhees and Parity co-founder Jutta Steiner auctioned digital autographs and notes related to their work. The digital doodles are used to generate non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The top earners so far include Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin (whose notes sold for 40 ether (ETH), or roughly $9,723), Ethereum Foundation researcher Vlad Zamfir (10 ETH, roughly $2,409) and Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman (5 ETH, roughly $1,204).

According to Buterinâs auction page, the autographed NFT includes his own âhand drawn (sic) representation of this groundbreaking Quadratic Funding formula.â The bid for his digital autograph will go towards Gitcoinâs open-source grant programs.

Ownership of the autographs, displayed in a virtual gallery, is publicly verifiable. Plus, contributors will be able to distribute funds across multiple charities.

