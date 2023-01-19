US Markets

Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 19, 2023 — 11:33 pm EST

Written by Tom Hals, Delaware, Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed on Thursday for U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors, toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi.

Genesis Global Capital, one of the largest crypto lenders, froze customer redemptions on Nov. 16 after FTX stunned the financial world with its bankruptcy, fuelling concern that other companies could implode. The company is owned by venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG).

Genesis' lending unit said it had both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion in its filings with the U.S. bankruptcy court.

Genesis's bankruptcy filing is the latest in a cascade of crypto failures and steep job cuts triggered by plunging prices last year.

