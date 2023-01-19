Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed on Thursday for U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors, toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi.

