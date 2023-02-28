Crypto lender Voyager's customers vote in favor of bankruptcy plan

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Customers of Voyager Digital VYGVQ.PK voted in favor of the crypto lender's Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, the company said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Of those who participated in the voting, "97% of customers representing 98% of the total claims, voted in favor," the company said.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.