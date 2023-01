Jan 20 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital is planning to exit bankruptcy by May 19, according to filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

