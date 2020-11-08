Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Lender Cred Files for Bankruptcy After Losing Funds in Fraud

Nathan DiCamillo CoinDesk
Crypto lender Cred Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Saturday.

  • In its filing, Cred listed estimated assets of between $50 million and $100 million and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million.
  • In an emailed press release, Cred said Grant Lyon has been named to the company’s board to oversee the restructuring process. It has also hired MACCO Restructuring Group as financial advisor to evaluate M&A and other restructuring opportunities.
  • In October, the lender published a cryptic letter saying that it has experienced “irregularities” in the handling of “specific” corporate funds by a “perpetrator of fraudulent activity.” In response, Cred said it had been advised by legal counsel to temporarily suspend inflows and outflows of funds relating to its CredEarn program.
  • At the same time, trading platform Uphold told customers that it had “decided to discontinue its relationship with Cred.”
  • Cred may have already been in a tenuous position as several crypto lenders struggled to weather the bitcoin crash in March, with some making margin calls of $100 million or more.
  • Cred’s CEO Dan Schatt did not immediately respond to request for comment.

