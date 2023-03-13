US Markets
Crypto lender Celsius to transfer funds from Signature Bank to other depositories

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 13, 2023 — 09:17 pm EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - Crypto lender Celsius on Monday said that the firm is working with advisors to transfer funds from Signature Bank to other approved authorized depositories.

"At this time, all cash belonging to the estate is secured," Celsius said in a tweet.

State regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank earlier in the day, the third largest failure in U.S. banking history, two days after authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in a collapse that stranded billions in deposits.

